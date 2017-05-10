Event time: 7pm

The Kal Bergendahl Project (KBP) will bring their jazz-funk group to one of Milwaukee’s finest upscale lounges-Chic Underground on Friday, June 9th. The vibrant unit features some of SE Wisconsin’s most familiar jazz faces displaying extraordinary musicianship and technical precision.

Blending free-flowing funk and memorable melodies; the ensemble is driven by the horn section of Benny Olson-Tenor Sax, Jeremy Scott-Alto Sax and Eric Jacobson-Trumpet. Other members include Theo Merriweather-Keys, Glenn Williams-Drums and Kal Bergendahl-Bass. www.kalbproject.com Cover charge $5. Show time is 7pm.

About Chic: Experience the “Underground” vibe when you visit Chic Underground Lounge. Chic Underground Lounge is a “true” lounge, located in Milwaukee’s famous East Town business district! Obscurely located in the underground level at 770 N. Jefferson Street. Chic Underground is an upscale entertainment venue specializing in “live” jazz, blues, R&B, funk and neo-soul music combined with the delicious cuisine of southern comfort food.