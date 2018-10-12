Kansas (Point of Know Return Performed In Its Entirety)

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

America’s preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be touring select U.S.cities this fall celebrating the 40th Anniversary of their massive hit album, ‘Point of Know Return’. To celebrate, for the first time in history, the band will be performing the album in its entirety. The tour will showcase more than two hours of classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, and songs never before performed live.

