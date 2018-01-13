Karma Yoga at the Valley

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Join us for Nidra, a very gentle type of yoga ideal for those who are new to the practice and want to slowly begin at their own pace. Our instructor will help you start at your level of comfort. Introductory sessions in January are free.

Every Sat. starting Jan. 13 | 11 am - 12 pm

For adults| Introductory sessions in January are free, after that sessions are $5 members, $10 nonmembers

Health, Outdoors/Fitness, Workshops / Classes / Groups
