Event time: 8 p.m.

More often than not when Katt Williams is in the news it has less to do with his comedy and more for his legal problems. He has a long history of bizarre behavior and legal problems that would give even the most reckless rap stars pause. Given that background, it wasn’t too surprising when Williams quickly flip-flopped after announcing his retirement in 2012—just three days later he backtracked. Despite being out of the game less than a week, he launched a massive (and massively successful) “Katt is Back” tour and reaffirmed his star power with a Spike Lee-directed HBO special. His latest tour is called “The Conspiracy Tour.”

