Keg Stand Up Comedy
Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Brew city's favorite comedy show! Milwaukee Comedy and Lakefront Brewery present fresh laughs and fresh beer, it's Keg Stand Up - a hilarious night of comedy at Lakefront Brewery! The show will feature delicious beer, live stand up comedy and table served food from a special show menu. Yum!
Expect a great time with top regional stand up comics. If great comedy wasn't enough, Lakefront has put a special menu together for the show including their award-winning cheese curds! This show is hot, hot, HOT and WILL SELL OUT so plan ahead and grab your tickets today!
Tickets are $7 presale until March 1st when they go up to $10!
Doors open at 6:15pm and the show will start at 7pm. The Lakefront tasting room will be open until you're ready to be sat at your table.
TICKETS AVAILABLE @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keg-stand-up-at-lakefront-brewery-tickets-43037471235