Kemasi Washington
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
In 10 years you will be telling your friends that you were at this show. Kamasi Washington creates popular, political, uncategorizable music. His triple-album set functions as an extravagant love letter to: soul jazz, Coltrane, 1970s fusion, Miles & Weather Report. It’s a large and generous canvas, with the feel of a generational intervention.
