Kenilworth Open Studios
Kenilworth Square East 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Saturday, April 14 | 11am-3pm
2155 N Prospect Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Join over 100 faculty and student artists as they open their studio doors–inviting the community in to watch live art-in-the-making. Experience four hours of art exhibitions & film screenings; live performances; demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages.
This year, our favorite community event falls on 4/14, Milwaukee Day! We can't wait to showcase the diverse work and research engaged daily at our East Side Kenilworth building to positively affect our beautiful, vibrant city.
Kenilworth Open Studios is proudly presented by Shepherd Express, 414 Milwaukee Day and Milwaukee Record.
Free & Open to the Public
appropriate for all ages!