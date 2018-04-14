Kenilworth Open Studios

Saturday, April 14 | 11am-3pm

2155 N Prospect Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join over 100 faculty and student artists as they open their studio doors–inviting the community in to watch live art-in-the-making. Experience four hours of art exhibitions & film screenings; live performances; demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages.

This year, our favorite community event falls on 4/14, Milwaukee Day! We can't wait to showcase the diverse work and research engaged daily at our East Side Kenilworth building to positively affect our beautiful, vibrant city.

Kenilworth Open Studios is proudly presented by Shepherd Express, 414 Milwaukee Day and Milwaukee Record.

Free & Open to the Public

appropriate for all ages!