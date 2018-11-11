Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band w/The Peterson Brothers

There are few artists whose names are synonymous with one instrument and how it’s played in service to an entire genre. Utter the phrase “young blues rock guitarist” within earshot of anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the modern musical vanguard and the first name they are most likely to respond with will be Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The Louisiana born axeman and songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens.