Kids from Wisconsin
Wisconsin State Fair Park - Associated Bank Amphitheater 640 South 84th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Kids in Wisconsin's 2018 show, with the theme of “Shine the Light”, will feature music performed since the inception of the Kids from Wisconsin. Some of the KIDS all-time audience favorites will be featured along with 5 decades of Broadway. KIDS will Shine the light on our past 50 years while lighting the way for the next 50.
Info
Wisconsin State Fair Park - Associated Bank Amphitheater 640 South 84th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Live Music/Performance