Kids Run to Read at Summerfest Rock 'n Sole Run

Event time: 10am-10:30am

“Kids Run to Read” Fun Run will be held at the 7th annual Summerfest Rock ‘n Sole Run at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 10 at Henry Maier Festival Park. Children ages 3-10 are invited participate in a fun run that starts and finishes inside the Summerfest Grounds – just like the Summerfest Rock ‘n Sole Run – on a new course along Summerfest’s beautiful Lake Walk overlooking the lagoon. Distances vary by age group, with the maximum distance of one-half mile. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the event on race day, if the race is not at capacity of 250 participants. Register now at www.rocknsolerun.com. The run will benefit SHARP Literacy and the Summerfest Foundation.

Price: $15 in advance; $20 on day of race