KidZ Days At the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202


As part of the Marcus Center’s community and educational arts programming, KidZ Days at the Center if a free family program that showcases a variety of performing arts presented by Milwaukee groups. This event series is held Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Festivals, Kids & Family
414-273-7121
