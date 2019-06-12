The #1 Live Weekly Podcast in the World! Tony Hinchcliffe hosts his wildly popular podcast with his cohost Brian Redban and the Kill Tony Band (Jeremiah Watkins and Joel Jimenez). Local performers and YOU THE LISTENER have the chance to get 60 uninterrupted seconds live on stage to the Kill Tony listenership. Then hold on tight, as you seamlessly go from performing to being interviewed as a guest on the podcast, where no question is off limits. Kill Tony has been around the world and is now coming to you. Kill Tony episodes can be found at deathsquad.tv and on iTunes, and viewable on YouTube. THESE SHOWS WILL SELL OUT.

If you’re interested in potentially performing on the Kill Tony Podcast, sign ups begin roughly an hour before the show until shortly before show time for ticket holders only. You’ll need to write down your name, and if possible a twitter account, and performers will be called up during the show after being randomly drawn from the bucket.

Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, Tony Hinchcliffe is one of the top young rising comedians, touring internationally, as well as a lively career as an actor, podcaster, and writer. Tony’s first one hour special “One Shot” premiered on Netflix in 2016, and he has appeared on shows including HBO’s “Crashing”, Fusion’s “All Def Roast: Snoop Dog Smokeout” and Comedy Central’s “Unsend” and “@Midnight”. In addition to “Kill Tony”, Hinchcliffe has his podcasts “The Store Horsemen” and “The Pony Hour” and regularly appears on “The Joe Rogan Experience”.

Comedy Podcast Aficionado Brian Redban is a Columbus, Ohio native and founder of the Deathsquad Podcast Network. A nationally touring comedian, he performs at comedy clubs across the US and appears weekly on the “Kill Tony” podcast, The Ice House Chronicles and is notably known for his role as producer, co-creator and co-host of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” broadcasting to millions of loyal fans each week. Called “the future of funny” by Culture Magazine, Brian is one of the fastest rising comedians today.