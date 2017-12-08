King Eye & the Squirts record release w/Fatty Acids, Six Wives of Richard, and Saebra & Carlyle
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Local garage rock band, King Eye & the Squirts, celebrates the release of their debut LP 'Demonseed' alongside long-time friends Saebra & Carlyle, local legends, Fatty Acids, and all-girl punk rock veterans, Six Wives of Richard. $8 cover. 21+.
Info
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance