King’s Day

Join Café Hollander, Café Benelux, Café Centraal and La Trappe Brewery in celebrating The Netherlands’ infamously orange street festival, “Kings Day.” On Friday, April 27th, cheers your glasses to the next generation and drink for a cause! Lowlands Group will be donating $1 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (or the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County for our Hollander Hilldale location in Madison) for every La Trappe bier purchased that day. Party gear will be given away throughout the day, and you won’t want to miss the 2 – 7 p.m. special outdoor pourings at every Café Hollander.