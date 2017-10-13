The specialty at this sheik Dutch/Belgian restaurant is patates frites, better known as french fries. They're served in various sizes and bear a striking resemblance to those you find in Belgium and the bistros of Paris. The fries have a soft, almost buttery texture, not the dry and mealy texture of Idaho potatoes. There are 18 sauces and condiments to dip them in. The menu offers plenty of importer beers and considerable diversity, especially among the entrees and sandwiches. There are burgers, a curry chicken sandwich and even a prosciutto baguette.
Cafe Hollander (Downer)
2608 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
American, Belgian, Contemporary, Fish Fry, World Cuisine