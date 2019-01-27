King Tuff w/Stonefield

While it would be easy to think of King Tuff’s new album, ‘The Other’ as a kind of reinvention for the band, frontman Kyle Thomas views the entire experience of the record as a kind of psychic reset, and something not totally removed from what he’s done in the past. “I can’t help but sound like me,” he says. “It’s just that this time I let the songs lead me where they wanted to go, instead of trying to push them into a certain zone. King Tuff was always just supposed to be me. When I started doing this as a teenager, it was whatever I wanted it to be. King Tuff was never supposed to be just one thing. It was supposed to be everything.”