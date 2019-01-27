King Tuff w/Stonefield

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

While it would be easy to think of King Tuff’s new album, ‘The Other’ as a kind of reinvention for the band, frontman Kyle Thomas views the entire experience of the record as a kind of psychic reset, and something not totally removed from what he’s done in the past. “I can’t help but sound like me,” he says. “It’s just that this time I let the songs lead me where they wanted to go, instead of trying to push them into a certain zone. King Tuff was always just supposed to be me. When I started doing this as a teenager, it was whatever I wanted it to be. King Tuff was never supposed to be just one thing. It was supposed to be everything.”

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
