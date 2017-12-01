Kirtan w/Ragani w/& David Wake of De La Buena
Unitarian Universalist Church West 13001 W North Ave. Brookfield, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
De-stress the holiday season by kicking it off with Kirtan With Ragani! Featuring special musical guest, David Wake of De La Buena on bass. Kirtan is a musical genre that is thousands of years old and proven to uplift the spirit, calm the mind and open the heart. Doors open at 7:15. Open seating on both the floor and in chairs. $20.
Info
Unitarian Universalist Church West 13001 W North Ave. Brookfield, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events, Today in Milwaukee