×

The kittens are coming, the kittens are coming!!!!





Please join Second Hand Purrs no-kill cat shelter for our 10th annual Public Baby Shower & Donation Drive to support the shelter as we take on kitten season!

Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter!!



Enjoy free cupcakes & punch!

Please help Second Hand Purrs by bringing us our most needed items during kitten season. Once again, we will be selling the delicious Pies for Purrs.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2273861889505764/