Kris Kristofferson
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Kris Kristofferson
Thursday, January 12
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Legendary country singer-songwriter, Kris Kristofferson, is known for his chart-topping hits “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through The Night,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and “For the Good Times”. Throughout his career, his songs have been recorded by over 450 artists and won numerous awards. You won’t want to miss him perform these classics live in an intimate Pabst Theater show.
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance