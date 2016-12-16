Event time: 8pm

Kris Kristofferson

Thursday, January 12

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Legendary country singer-songwriter, Kris Kristofferson, is known for his chart-topping hits “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through The Night,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and “For the Good Times”. Throughout his career, his songs have been recorded by over 450 artists and won numerous awards. You won’t want to miss him perform these classics live in an intimate Pabst Theater show.