Kundiman Midwest Chapbook Series: Suman Chhabra

Woodland Pattern Book Center and Kundiman present a poetry reading featuring Suman Chhabra's Demons Off (Meekling Press). The reading is part of the Kundiman Midwest Chapbook Series, a reading and discussion series celebrating chapbooks by midwest-based Kundiman fellows. Kundiman Midwest Chapbook Series is organized by Soham Patel.

Suman Chhabra is a multigenre writer and cellist. She holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and an MFA in Writing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Chhabra is the author of Demons Off, a chapbook through Meekling Press. She is a Kundiman Fellow and her work has been supported by Vermont Studio Center, Ragdale, Red Hen Press (forthcoming in the Anthology of Contemporary Indian Writing), Poemeleon, Hair Club, TAYO, and Homonym. Chhabra writes for Eye on India, an arts organization, and teaches courses in Reading and Writing at SAIC.

About Demons Off:

Meditation or hallucination? When shape-shifting demons move into an individual after a trauma, all is questioned. These Rakshasas change their strategies in an attempt to outwit and devour all.

