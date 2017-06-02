La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Google Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: Friday, June 23 Saturday, June 24 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

La La Land

in Concert

featuring the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

2 Shows!

Friday, June 23

Saturday, June 24

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

La La Land © 2017 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Don’t Miss a Special Pre-Show Ciderboys Samping before the show!

LA LA LAND in Concert

Experience the original musical film like never before live with The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra!

Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Google Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - 2017-06-23 00:00:00