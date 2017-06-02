La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Event time: Friday, June 23 Saturday, June 24 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

La La Land

in Concert

featuring the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

2 Shows!

Friday, June 23

Saturday, June 24

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Don’t Miss a Special Pre-Show Ciderboys Samping before the show!

Experience the original musical film like never before live with The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra!

Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.