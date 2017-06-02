La La Land in Concert w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: Friday, June 23 Saturday, June 24 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
La La Land
in Concert
featuring the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
2 Shows!
Friday, June 23
Saturday, June 24
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Riverside Theater
La La Land © 2017 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Don’t Miss a Special Pre-Show Ciderboys Samping before the show!
LA LA LAND in Concert
Experience the original musical film like never before live with The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra!
Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.