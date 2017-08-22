Event time: 11am-5pn

The Milwaukee Area Labor Council invites you to Laborfest Milwaukee 2017

Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.

Details:

LABORFEST MILWAUKEE: Monday, September 4, 2017 #LABORFESTMKE

11am Parade beginning at Zeidler Union Square

Laborfest 11 am-5 pm Maier Festival Grounds

This year’s theme: Standing Together, Standing Strong: Join the Fight for Workers’ Rights

FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Come celebrate Labor Day with those who created it: organized workers.

Renovations to Wisconsin Workers’ Memorial in Carl Zeidler Union Square Completed for Labor Day Parade

This year the Milwaukee Area Labor Council invites you to meet at the just-finished, newly-renovated Wisconsin Workers Memorial at Carl Zeidler Union Square in Downtown Milwaukee. Thanks to labor and donations from several union construction companies, local u nions and community partners, we are proud to reveal the refreshed Memorial, where our parade traditionally begins.

The Wisconsin Workers Memorial is sited in Milwaukee’s oldest public park, dedicated in 1835, now called Zeidler Union Square. The park is a popular place for workers to eat lunch on a nice day and where local residents walk dogs before and after work. The Wisconsin Workers Memorial gazebo is a gathering place to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of all workers. It was built in collaboration by artists Terese Agnew and Mary Zebell with 175 union volunteers, and was completed in 1995. Renovations were coordinated by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council.