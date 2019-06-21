Ladies Rock MKE 2019 Camp
UWM Peck School of the Arts 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Ladies Rock Milwaukee is an intensive three-day music camp for women, transgender and gender non-conforming folks of any identity 18+. Campers learn an instrument, form a band, write a song, attend workshops, and perform in front of family and friends at a capstone showcase.
The 2019 camp is June 21-23, 2019 at UWM Zelazo Center and Miramar Theatre. Registration opens February 8, 2019 online and at the registration kick-off event at Blackbird Bar. More info at www.ladiesrockmke.org.

