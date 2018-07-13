Our Lady of the Lourdes Festival
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish 3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
Friday, July 13th (7:00-11:00 PM)
7:00 Generation Z (Rock/Pop, 80’s, 90’s Dance, Disco) – East Tent
7:30 Rhythm Method (Rock/Pop, 80’s, Classic Rock) – West Tent
Saturday, July 14th (3:00-11:00 PM)
3:00 Tom Brusky Band (Polka) – East Tent
3:00 Hot Off the Grill (50’s, 60’s and 70’s Rock ‘n Roll) – West Tent
4:00 Bake Sale (Church Lobby – until 7:00 PM)
7:00 Groove Therapy (Horn Band – Soul, Classic Rock, R&B, Pop) – West Tent
7:30 Almighty Vinyl (70’s Classic Rock) – West Tent
Sunday, July 15th (11:30 AM-8:30 PM)
9:00 Bake Sale (Church Lobby – until SOLD OUT)
11:30 Jerry and Nora w/ The Revue (Country, Rockabilly, Soul) – East Tent
12:00 The Squeezettes (Polka/Pop) – West Tent
4:00 The Whiskeybelles (Country, Folk and Americana) – East Tent
4:30 The Now (Rock – 70’s and 80’s) – West Tent
8:00 Cash Raffle drawing followed by Prize Raffle drawings
Cash Raffle
Grand Prize – $3,000
2nd Prize – $1,500
Five (5) – $300 prizes
Tickets $2 each or 15 for $20
Available in parish office
Prize Raffle
Electronics
Gift Cards
Patio Furniture
Athletic Equipment
Sporting events
Gift packages and More!
Inflatable Slides and Bounce Houses for the Kids: $10.00 unlimited use wristband each day!