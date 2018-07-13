Our Lady of the Lourdes Festival

Friday, July 13th (7:00-11:00 PM)

7:00 Generation Z (Rock/Pop, 80’s, 90’s Dance, Disco) – East Tent

7:30 Rhythm Method (Rock/Pop, 80’s, Classic Rock) – West Tent

Saturday, July 14th (3:00-11:00 PM)

3:00 Tom Brusky Band (Polka) – East Tent

3:00 Hot Off the Grill (50’s, 60’s and 70’s Rock ‘n Roll) – West Tent

4:00 Bake Sale (Church Lobby – until 7:00 PM)

7:00 Groove Therapy (Horn Band – Soul, Classic Rock, R&B, Pop) – West Tent

7:30 Almighty Vinyl (70’s Classic Rock) – West Tent

Sunday, July 15th (11:30 AM-8:30 PM)

9:00 Bake Sale (Church Lobby – until SOLD OUT)

11:30 Jerry and Nora w/ The Revue (Country, Rockabilly, Soul) – East Tent

12:00 The Squeezettes (Polka/Pop) – West Tent

4:00 The Whiskeybelles (Country, Folk and Americana) – East Tent

4:30 The Now (Rock – 70’s and 80’s) – West Tent

8:00 Cash Raffle drawing followed by Prize Raffle drawings

Cash Raffle

Grand Prize – $3,000

2nd Prize – $1,500

Five (5) – $300 prizes

Tickets $2 each or 15 for $20

Available in parish office

Prize Raffle

Electronics

Gift Cards

Patio Furniture

Athletic Equipment

Sporting events

Gift packages and More!

Inflatable Slides and Bounce Houses for the Kids: $10.00 unlimited use wristband each day!