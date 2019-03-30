Lager & Friends Presented by Gathering Place Brewing Company

Lager & Friends is a celebration of lager beer and like-minded brewers from across the country. The invitational beer festival features 40+ lagers showcasing the wide range of styles that fall under the broad umbrella of lager beer. Ticket includes unlimited samples, a commemorative tasting glass and program book, beer demonstrations, and access to meet and talk with innovative lager brewers from around the country.

Find out more at https://www.lagerandfriends.com/