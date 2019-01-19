Lake Effects

A night of Ambient & Experimental Music made with Electric Guitars and Effects Pedals plus a Visual Sideshow.

Featuring solo sets by Andy De Junco (The End, I Love You!, Basaran, Unitaskers), Mikey Penkwitz (Basaran), David Rothe (Mumblemouth), Chris Wade (hose.got.cable, Orlock, Cold Ghosts), Alicia Wade (Orlock) and Andy Worzella (Cold Ghosts, Age Out). All ages, FREE and weird.