LAKE/FX: Experimental Solo Guitar
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
The LakeFX session is happening again in Milwaukee, this time at the historic Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall.
A night of ambient, experimental, solo guitar performances by several local musicians. Come get weird with us.
PLUS: effects pedal swap meet (buy/sell/trade), DJ between acts and lights/visuals.
performers:
Andy De Junco - The End, I Love You, The Unitaskers and Basaran Sleeps
Mikey Penkwitz - Basaran Sleeps
Andy Worzella - AGE OUT and Cold Ghosts
C.Wade - Hose.Got.Cable, Orlock, Cold Ghosts
A.Wade - Orlock, solo artist
Logon Raver
and more.
7PM -11PM $5 at the door