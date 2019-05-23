LAKE/FX: Experimental Solo Guitar

The LakeFX session is happening again in Milwaukee, this time at the historic Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall.

A night of ambient, experimental, solo guitar performances by several local musicians. Come get weird with us.

PLUS: effects pedal swap meet (buy/sell/trade), DJ between acts and lights/visuals.

performers:

Andy De Junco - The End, I Love You, The Unitaskers and Basaran Sleeps

Mikey Penkwitz - Basaran Sleeps

Andy Worzella - AGE OUT and Cold Ghosts

C.Wade - Hose.Got.Cable, Orlock, Cold Ghosts

A.Wade - Orlock, solo artist

Logon Raver

and more.

7PM -11PM $5 at the door