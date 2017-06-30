Lake Street Dive w/Red Baraat

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

presents

Lake Street Dive

with special guest Red Baraat

Tuesday, July 18

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

The swinging harmonies and soulful swagger shape Lake Street Dive’s brand of Motown‑meets‑Muscle‑Shoals soul. Not simply nostalgia, the band’s energetic live performances and timeless sound keep audiences swinging and swaying all night long.

Be there as Lake Street Dive return to Milwaukee, following up to their sold-out Turner Hall Ballroom shows to make their Pabst Theater debut!

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
