Lake Street Dive w/Red Baraat

presents

Lake Street Dive

with special guest Red Baraat

Tuesday, July 18

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

The swinging harmonies and soulful swagger shape Lake Street Dive’s brand of Motown‑meets‑Muscle‑Shoals soul. Not simply nostalgia, the band’s energetic live performances and timeless sound keep audiences swinging and swaying all night long.

Be there as Lake Street Dive return to Milwaukee, following up to their sold-out Turner Hall Ballroom shows to make their Pabst Theater debut!

