Lake Street Dive w/Red Baraat
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
presents
Lake Street Dive
with special guest Red Baraat
Tuesday, July 18
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
The swinging harmonies and soulful swagger shape Lake Street Dive’s brand of Motown‑meets‑Muscle‑Shoals soul. Not simply nostalgia, the band’s energetic live performances and timeless sound keep audiences swinging and swaying all night long.
Be there as Lake Street Dive return to Milwaukee, following up to their sold-out Turner Hall Ballroom shows to make their Pabst Theater debut!
