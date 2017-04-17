Lakeshore Symphonic Band Presents: The 2017 Young Artist Competition Winner

Event time: 4pm

Grafton High School Senior Greta Schwartz is the winner of Lakeshore Symphonic Band’s Young Artist Scholarship Competition. Ms. Schwartz will perform the third movement of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, K622, with the band as part of its Sunday, May 21 concert, 4:00 PM at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd in Cedarburg. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.

Guest conductor Michael Zens will lead the band as it concludes its 41st season. The ensemble will explore a variety of musical styles, genres and sound textures as they present “Give Us This Day” by Maslanka, ”Dusk” by Bryant; selections from “The Sound of Music”, “Midway March” by Williams, “Exultate” by Hazo, and “An Original Suite” by Jacob.

Lakeshore Symphonic Band performs four annual concerts of high quality music for symphonic band and wind ensemble aficionados. A popular annual free Christmas Concert is presented at Holy Hill Basilica in Hubertus. The band attracts talented musicians from many parts of southeast Wisconsin, and is currently in search of a new permanent director.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and the Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.

Price: $5 at the door