Lakeside Women's Choral Festival Concert

The Women’s Ensemble will perform a concert as part of the second annual Lakeside Choral Festival. The concert will be Wednesday, April 12 at 4:15 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

The Women’s Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Peter Denee, will be joined by the Cantanti choir from Germantown High School in Milwaukee and two of the choirs from Bay Port High School, which is in Green Bay, Wisconsin. During the concert, the Women’s Ensemble is excited to premiere a new work by Jake Runestad, a guest composer and conductor who excels as one of the most popular choral composers of the decade. Runestad is an award-winning composer whose pieces are frequently performed worldwide. He is described as a “choral rock star,” producing compositions like “I Will Lift Mine Eyes” and “Dreams of the Fallen,” which won the 2016 Morton Gould Young Composer Award. Each choir will perform individual pieces that they workshop earlier in the day, along with two pieces all together, and will feature another composition by Jake Runestad.

The concert is given as part of the Lakeside Choral Festival, where high schools choirs are invited to work with guest conductors. This year, choirs will work with Jake Runestad on developing choral works from their own repertoire and learn a new piece to be performed at the 4:15 p.m. concert. Students will participate in workshops with Jake Runestad and with Dr. Corinne Ness, and are invited to tour the campus. This is an incredible opportunity for both the Carthage and high school ensembles to experience the creative process through the eyes of a composer, and to think about their music in a different way. It will be a fulfilling day of music making culminating in an afternoon of excellence.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.

