Event time: 2-6pm

Laramie Braid- Advanced Kumihimo

Sunday Oct 22nd 2pm – 6pm

The Laramie braid requires a core to braid around. The core can be made of many materials; a piece of rope or satin cord, several pieces of yarn, a piece of plastic tubing or wire. It can be firm or flexible depending on the intended use. The core is completely covered in the process of braiding. The size of the core will affect the width of the braid. A thicker core means a wider braid and vice versa. The core should measure approximately 12 inches longer than the desired finished braid. Class Pre-requisite: Intro to Kumihimo. Materials brought by students from beginning class: kumihimo disk, weight, bobbins, and glue (from basic class) sharp scissors, measuring tape. Materials provided by instructor for $6.00 supplies fee: 2 additional bobbins, braiding materials, seed beads. Because we will be using 10 cords, additional bobbins are required.

Class: 4 hours. Limit 8 students. Appropriate for ages 13+

Instructor: Jeanne Richard

Price: $45 plus $6 supply fee to the instructor