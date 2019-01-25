Late Night Dance Party

Every Friday and Saturday, go undercover like the Agent you are and get your spy moves on.

Featuring a live DJ, $3 special "Fembot" shots, and the opportunity to dance the night away.

$5 cover

...

Want to add a little more fun?

After 10pm, book your undercover spy interrogation... for $30 we will whisk away your double agent (aka friend, co-worker, bachelor or bachelorette) to an undisclosed location where they will be interrogated by one of our operatives (with your help and Intel, of course!) before the big reveal and a spy-cial video made for the agent of honor. They will also be given a cocktail (or beer) of their choice in a 22oz souvenir glass!

(limited to call brands)

Details: 10PM-2AM, every Friday and Saturday

1/25 & 1/26

2/1 & 2/2

2/8 & 2/9

2/15 & 2/16

2/22 & 2/23

3/1 & 3/2

3/8 and 3/9

3/15 & 3/16

3/22 & 3/23

3/29 & 3/30

4/5 & 4/6

4/12 & 4/13

4/19 & 4/20

4/26 & 4/27

5/3 & 5/4

5/10 & 5/11