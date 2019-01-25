Late Night Dance Party
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Every Friday and Saturday, go undercover like the Agent you are and get your spy moves on.
Featuring a live DJ, $3 special "Fembot" shots, and the opportunity to dance the night away.
$5 cover
...
Want to add a little more fun?
After 10pm, book your undercover spy interrogation... for $30 we will whisk away your double agent (aka friend, co-worker, bachelor or bachelorette) to an undisclosed location where they will be interrogated by one of our operatives (with your help and Intel, of course!) before the big reveal and a spy-cial video made for the agent of honor. They will also be given a cocktail (or beer) of their choice in a 22oz souvenir glass!
(limited to call brands)
Details: 10PM-2AM, every Friday and Saturday
1/25 & 1/26
2/1 & 2/2
2/8 & 2/9
2/15 & 2/16
2/22 & 2/23
3/1 & 3/2
3/8 and 3/9
3/15 & 3/16
3/22 & 3/23
3/29 & 3/30
4/5 & 4/6
4/12 & 4/13
4/19 & 4/20
4/26 & 4/27
5/3 & 5/4
5/10 & 5/11