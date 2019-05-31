Late Night Movie

Legendary talk-show host Katherine Newberry (Oscar®winner Emma Thompson) is a pioneer in her field. The only woman ever to have a long-running program on late night, she keeps her writers’ room on a short leash ― and all male. But when her ratings plummet and she is accused of being a “woman who hates women,” Katherine puts gender equality on her to-do list and impulsively hires Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), a chemical plant efficiency expert from suburban Pennsylvania, as the first and only female on her writing staff.

Written by Mindy Kaling

Directed by Nisha Ganatra

Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, and Amy Ryan

Friday, May 31st at 7:00 pm

NŌ STUDIOS® Screening Room | 1037 W. McKinley Avenue

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.