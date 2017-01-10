Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe

Google Calendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00

Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: 7:30pm-10pm

Through exciting collaborations with professional musicians and dancers from Milwaukee’s Latin music scene, Proyecto Bembe’s youth performance ensemble presents their carnival show, inciting the  community to join them on a rhythmic dancing voyage throughout four of Latin America’s carnival celebrations.

Student Matinees: Thursday, March 9 & Friday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Info
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Latino Arts Carnival with Proyecto Bembe - 2017-03-10 00:00:00