"Laugh 'Til It Dursts" w/Will Durst (Benefit for Grassroots North Shore)
Bay Shore Lutheran Church 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Event time: Doors Open 6:00, Comedy at 7:00
A Night of Political
Comedy to Benefit
the Work of
Grassroots
North Shore,
featuring…
WILL
DURST
Come and laugh with this nationally known political comic, Milwaukee native and UWM grad.
To RSVP: www.tinyurl.com/yb68xgrb
Thursday, September 21st
Doors Open 6:00, Comedy at 7:00
Bay Shore Lutheran Church
1200 E. Hampton Road
Whitefish Bay
(Park in North Lot)
Afterwards, It’s Just Desserts,
with WILL!
Dessert reception following
program. Meet Will and trade
Milwaukee stories
Info
Bay Shore Lutheran Church 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Activist, Benefits / Charity, Comedy, Live Music/Performance