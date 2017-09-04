"Laugh 'Til It Dursts" w/Will Durst (Benefit for Grassroots North Shore)

Bay Shore Lutheran Church 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Event time: Doors Open 6:00, Comedy at 7:00

Come and laugh with this nationally known political comic, Milwaukee native and UWM grad.

 

To RSVP: www.tinyurl.com/yb68xgrb

Thursday, September 21st

(Park in North Lot)

 

Afterwards, It’s Just Desserts,

with WILL!

Dessert reception following

program. Meet Will and trade

Milwaukee stories

Info
Bay Shore Lutheran Church 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
