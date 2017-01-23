Laughing Liberally Milwaukee
ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 8pm
With Donald Trump's election and Republicans taking over the House and Senate, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That's why we're excited to present Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians.
Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Comedians on the February 18th bill include: Marcos Lara, Vickie Lynn, Bob Rok, Addie Blanchard, Josh Ballew and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.
In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local political figure, journalist or activist. This month’s guest is Zeynab Ali. Zeynab is a teen activist and the author of a new book on her family fleeing the Somali civil war, Cataclysm: Secrets Of The Horns Of Africa.
Laughing Liberally Milwaukee takes place on the third Saturday of each month, with the next show occurring on Saturday, February 18th at 8pm at the Comedy Sportz Theater, 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI. Admission is $8. More info and advance tickets can be purchased at http://laughingliberallymilwaukee.tumblr.com
Price: $8