Event time: 8pm

With Donald Trump's election and Republicans taking over the House and Senate, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That's why we're excited to present Laughing Liberally Milwaukee , a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz . Comedians on the February 18th bill include: Marcos Lara , Vickie Lynn, Bob Rok , Addie Blanchard , Josh Ballew and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security .

In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local political figure, journalist or activist. This month’s guest is Zeynab Ali . Zeynab is a teen activist and the author of a new book on her family fleeing the Somali civil war, Cataclysm: Secrets Of The Horns Of Africa .

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee takes place on the third Saturday of each month , with the next show occurring on Saturday, February 18th at 8pm at the Comedy Sportz Theater , 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI. Admission is $8. More info and advance tickets can be purchased at http://laughingliberallymilwaukee.tumblr.com

Price: $8