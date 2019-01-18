Laura Gibson w/Stelth Ulvang (of the Lumineers and Dovekins)

Laura Gibson is an internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, born and raised in the small Oregon logging town of Coquille. Her last album, Empire Builder, was praised by Pitchfork as “a cathartic tale of loss and redemption”, and was called “a triumph” by Uncut Magazine. Both literary and raw, with a love of traditional folk music and a bent toward experimentation, she has toured four continents, and had the distinct honor of performing the very first NPR Tiny Desk Concert. She recently completed an MFA in fiction writing from Hunter College, and her sharpened language and story telling abilities are on full display on Goners, a new record to be released by Barsuk and City Slang Records on October 26, 2018. Laura will be performing with her 4-piece band. The Fader: “Rejoice, for Laura Gibson has finally released new music.”