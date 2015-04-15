Laurie Lewis & Co. Band
Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Event time: 8:30pm-12am
Henry & Wanda's VALENTINE'S Party will feature Laurie Lewis. She will be performing with her band Laurie Lewis and Company offering the best of Motown, R&B, Funk and Pop. Great musicians and great music No Cover!
Price: free
Live Music/Performance