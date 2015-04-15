Laurie Lewis & Co. Band

Event time: 8:30pm-12am

Henry & Wanda's VALENTINE'S Party will feature Laurie Lewis. She will be performing with her band Laurie Lewis and Company offering the best of Motown, R&B, Funk and Pop. Great musicians and great music No Cover!

Check out our menu online at www.henryandwandas.com and like us on Facebook for our latest updates and Specials! Reservations Accepted!

Henry&Wanda’s 501 6th St. Racine WI (262) 632-1772

Price: free