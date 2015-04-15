Laurie Lewis & Co. Band

Google Calendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00

Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Event time: 8:30pm-12am

Henry & Wanda's VALENTINE'S Party will feature Laurie Lewis.  She will be performing with her band Laurie Lewis and Company offering the best of Motown, R&B, Funk and Pop.  Great musicians and great music  No Cover!

 

Check out our menu online at www.henryandwandas.com  and like us on Facebook for our latest updates and Specials!  Reservations Accepted!

 

Henry&Wanda’s  501 6th St. Racine WI   (262) 632-1772

Price: free

Info
Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Laurie Lewis & Co. Band - 2017-02-11 00:00:00