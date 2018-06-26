Lean Six Sigma Green Belt- 4 days Classroom Training in Milwaukee

Overview

Six Sigma is a proven systematic approach to improve measurable results for any organization. Lean is a process to identify and eliminate sources of waste and activities that do not add value to create maximum productivity.

The Lean Six Sigma Green and Black Belt training takes organizations to the next level by uniting product and process excellence with goals such as improving customer service and/or enhancing shareholder value creation. Leaders in today's organizations are turning to the Lean Six Sigma Green and Black Belt training to ensure their competitive edge, improve service and build the skill base needed to sustain performance improvement.

MSys' LSSGB® program includes:

Course instruction by LSS instructors

Material designed and developed by Master LSS experts

Practice exams

Case studies, webinars and instructor feedback

35 PDU certificate

Exam voucher included



Course Benefits

At the end of this program, you will be able to:

Execute better: Lean Six Sigma links strategic plans to operational improvements to create efficiencies for your business.

Build customer loyalty: Lean Six Sigma helps you target your customer needs so you can improve the things that matter most to your customers.

Create greater returns by lowering operating costs and delivering products and services quicker and with higher customer satisfaction through operational excellence.

Who Should Attend

This program is designed for those who are responsible for, or are looking to contribute to, high impact projects by incorporating Lean Six Sigma methodology.

Why Choose MSys?

Panel of globally acclaimed instructors with over 15 years of LSS experience.

6 months of Q&A support



Define: Clearly, articulate the current state.

Measure: Establish the magnitude of the problem.

Analyze: Systematically establish the reasons for the problem.

Improve: Determine and refine your solutions.

Control: Put the right controls in to sustain the gains.

