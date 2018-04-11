Lectures At The Lighthouse – Encyclopedia of Milwaukee

Join us as Amanda Seligman, professor of History and Urban Studies and chair of the history department at UW-Milwaukee, discusses the "Encyclopedia of Milwaukee", an ambitious project that aims to record and catalogue the history and neighborhoods of the city and surrounding counties:

With over 740 entries, hundreds of illustrations, historical and contemporary maps, bibliographic materials and interactive features, the EMKE will be the first stop for researchers, students, journalists, scholars and the general public to explore the rich history of Milwaukee, many of its neighborhoods and surrounding counties and municipalities.

Amanda also currently serves as the Chair of the Department of History and has authored several books about urban neighborhoods in Chicago. Amanda Seligman and Margo Anderson are lead authors of the EMKE project.

-------

At the Door Admission: $10 | Seniors/Students with IDs: $5 | Members: FREE