Lectures At The Lighthouse - The Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee

The Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee by Thomas Fehring tells the story of innovation and enterprise creation in Milwaukee during the Century of Progress--the hundred years following the US Civil War. It was a remarkable era--Milwaukee was one of the principal centers of industrial innovation in the United States and became known as "the Machine Shop of the World." In telling the story of Milwaukee's industrial history, the book summarizes individual stories of over seventy early Milwaukee-area companies and discusses the significant machines designed by their engineers.

Tom will focus his presentation on the early industries that were located adjacent to, or near the Milwaukee River. Among other companies, he will feature innovations by:

* Christopher Latham Sholes and his typewriter

* James Paris Lee and his breech-loading firearm

* MMSD's Milwaukee River 'flushing station'

* Mathias Schwalbach's STAR Clock Company

* The East Wells Power Plant of We Energies

* Christensen Engineering and the innovations of Niles Christensen

* Globe Union, Centralab and Jack Kilby's development of the microchip

* Delta Manufacturing, the American Girl typewriter, and woodworking tools