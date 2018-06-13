Lectures At The Lighthouse - The Milwaukee Mile

Speed has always been the Milwaukee Mile’s hallmark, and the one-mile oval track has given race fans and drivers thrills, chills, and memories for 130 years.

The Milwaukee Mile has hosted auto-racing events every year since 1903, making it the oldest continuously operating auto racing facility in the world.

“The Mile,” once a proving ground for the latest in mechanical engineering, has seen it all: from harness racing to endurance races, NASCAR, midgets, sprints, and Indy open wheel.

The checkered flag has waved at the Mile for greats such as Barney Oldfield, Rex Mays, Al Unser, and Mario Andretti, as well as a new generation of drivers, including Dale Jarrett, Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, and Will Power.

The infield saw its share of action, too, including circus acts under the big top and Green Bay Packers games.

About Brenda Magee

Brenda Magee is a historian, author, researcher and member of the Milwaukee County and Franklin Historical Societies. Her passion for research, along with her love for Milwaukee’s history and its preservation prompted the development of Images of Sports: The Milwaukee Mile.

Ms. Magee holds a BA in History from Marquette University and considers one of her greatest passions telling Milwaukee’s stories. As she says, “Everyone and everything has a story.”

