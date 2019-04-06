Legends of Hip Hop w/Juvenile, Scarface, Too Short, DJ Quik, 8 Ball & MJG & Bun B

North American Entertainment Group will bring the Legends of Hip Hop, starring Juvenile, Scarface, Too Short, DJ Quik, 8 Ball & MJG, and Bun B, to the Miller High Life Theatre on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.; the show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $62.00, 78.00, or $128.00, and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 30, at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or 1-800-745-3000. Convenience fees apply. The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee.