Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale Exhibit

Our Artists have cleared out their studios for a fresh new year. Deep discounts on an eclectic mix of fine art and fine crafts by your favorite Lemon Street artists. This month long exhibit runs from January 3 -28. Regular gallery hours are Wed 11-6pm, Thurs 11-8pm, Fri-Sat 11-6pm and Sun 11-4pm. Reception is January 13. Don’t miss it!