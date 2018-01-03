Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale Exhibit

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Our Artists have cleared out their studios for a fresh new year. Deep discounts on an eclectic mix of fine art and fine crafts by your favorite Lemon Street artists. This month long exhibit runs from January 3 -28. Regular gallery hours are Wed 11-6pm, Thurs 11-8pm, Fri-Sat 11-6pm and Sun 11-4pm. Reception is January 13. Don’t miss it!

Misc. Events, Visual Arts
262-605-4745
