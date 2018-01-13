Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception

to Google Calendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Our Artists have cleared out their studios for a fresh new year. Deep discounts on an eclectic mix of fine art and fine crafts by your favorite Lemon Street artists. Meet the artists and enjoy the refreshments. Regular gallery hours are Wed 11-6pm, Thurs 11-8pm, Fri-Sat 11-6pm and Sun 11-4pm. Reception is January 13. Don’t miss it!

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception - 2018-01-13 18:00:00