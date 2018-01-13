Lemon Street Gallery - Warehouse Sale - Reception
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Our Artists have cleared out their studios for a fresh new year. Deep discounts on an eclectic mix of fine art and fine crafts by your favorite Lemon Street artists. Meet the artists and enjoy the refreshments. Regular gallery hours are Wed 11-6pm, Thurs 11-8pm, Fri-Sat 11-6pm and Sun 11-4pm. Reception is January 13. Don’t miss it!
Info
Misc. Events, Visual Arts