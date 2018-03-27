Les Misérables
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Uihlein Hall sees a new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical endearingly called Les Miz. Its plot is well-known—the story of a man imprisoned for 19 years for stealing a mere half-loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child seeking redemption, justice and a new life amid the background of revolutionary France. Les Miz has been staged in some 44 countries and seen by more than 70 million people. (John Jahn)
