Lesser Beasts - Film Screening

Film screening of Casey T. Malone's feature debut "Lesser Beasts," a film about four strangers’ lives and how they are entangled in a surreal and atmospheric journey to solve the puzzle they have all unwittingly become a part of. Nominated for Best Cinematography by Film Threat Magazine in 2019, and called "a moving photo novel [that] ranks with the greats." Director in attendance for post-screening Q&A.

Check out the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/213251995

Reveiws Here: http://filmthreat.com/reviews/lesser-beasts/

7:00pm - Door Open

7:30pm - Screening

9:00pm - Talkback