A summer gathering of artists and collectors featuring the art of Julia Taylor and friends.

Please join the North Point Lighthouse and Museum for a special evening of art and conversation. Pastiche at Hotel Metro will serve hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary signature champagne cocktail. Cash bar | Silent Auction

Featured Artists:

Julia Taylor, Watercolors

Kristin Hinrichs, Photography

Katie Segel, Watercolors

May Klisch, Watercolors

Michael Dillon, Acrylic/Pencil

Kathryn Dunn, Jewelry