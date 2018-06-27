Philly native Lil Uzi Vert is at the forefront of a generation of rappers who draw as much from the spirit of rock ’n’ roll as they do hip-hop, and he’s helped pave the way for a huge new class of rappers who carry themselves like rock stars while sporting fashionable colored dreadlocks. Though he doesn’t shy away from rapping about his emotions, Uzi’s music is lighter and more buoyant than that of many rappers of his generation, marked by the same breezy spirit that made his Migos collaboration, “Bad and Boujee,” his first number one hit in 2017. Last year, he released his debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, which featured guest spots from Pharrell Williams and The Weeknd.