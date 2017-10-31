Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
On the heels of a sold-out critically acclaimed summer tour, longtime Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will head to Milwaukee this fall for a show at The Riverside. Hear your favorite Fleetwood Mac classics, along with some exciting new material up close at the intimate Riverside.
Please visit www.buckinghammcvie.com
